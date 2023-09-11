Anushka Sharma gushes over 'super guy' Virat Kohli as he hits century in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match

Virat Kohli scored a century in the India vs Pakistan match int he Asia Cup 2023 today. Anushka Sharma congratulated her husband on this milestone.

Anushka Sharma gushes over 'super guy' Virat Kohli as he hits century in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match
  • Virat Kohli hit a century in the India vs Pakistan match at Asia Cup
  • Anushka Sharma congratulated her husband on Instagram

Cricketer Virat Kohli, affectionately known as 'King Kohli', has scored another international century. The Indian team is currently playing the Asia Cup 2023 tournament and the former captain hit the ton in the India vs Pakistan Match. It is his 77th international century and 47th One Day International century. Virat's wife Anushka Sharma took no time in congratulating her husband on his milestone and couldn't stop gushing over him. 

Anushka Sharma congratulates Virat Kohli on his ton in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match

On Monday, September 11, just minutes after Virat Kohli hit his century in the Asia Cup's India vs Pakistan match, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and congratulated her husband. She shared a photo of her television screen in which Virat can be seen celebrating. She captioned it with, " Super knock, super guy (clap and red heart emojis)!!" Have a look:

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Anushka also congratulated KL Rahul who scored a century as well.

