Anushka Sharma hails a Delhi man for caring for an injured stray dog despite being called 'Pagal'; WATCH

Animals may not be able to say anything to humans but the love they shower upon us is unconditional. Actress Anushka Sharma is among the many stars who are animal lovers and time and again, the star has proved her love for them. Now, on Saturday morning, Anushka shared a heartwarming video of a Delhi man who could be seen caring for an injured stray in a video, despite being dubbed as 'pagal' for being nice to it. The Chakda 'Xpress star hailed the man and praised him for his act.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka shared a video in which the man was seen defending the injured stray while he lifted it in his arms and took care of it. A man called him 'pagal' (mad). However, the man continued to defend the pet and urged everyone to take care of the loving creatures. Sharing the video, Anushka lauded his spirit and wrote, "Pagal toh woh hain jo insaniyat nahi samjhein. Aap toh...clap and hearts emojis. (Those who don't understand humanity, they are mad.)"

Have a look at the video HERE

Anushka has always championed the cause for animals and strays and many a times has also advocated for harsher punishment for those who commit atrocities on strays animals. Meanwhile, the actress is in the headlines these days as she has kicked off preparations for her upcoming film, Chakda 'Xpress. On Friday, Anushka also was spotted at a ground as she began net practice to step into the shoes of a female cricketer. In the Netflix film, Anushka will be seen playing a character inspired by former Indian female cricketer, Jhulan Goswami.

