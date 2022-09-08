Anushka Sharma hails Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha trailer: How freaking good is this

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Hrithik took to Instagram to share that the makers are offering a trailer preview for fans. He shared that people who are interested to be a part of it can send their pictures with the Vikram Vedha sign. He displayed the same to the camera, showing a double V sign with both hands. In the same video, the actor also informed fans that he is under the weather. “Hear hear! #VikramVedhaTrailer Preview for all our well-wishers out there,” the Agneepath actor captioned the video. Reacting to the post, Sussanne Khan commented, "Congratulations."

Anushka Sharma, who has been away from the silver screen for quite a long time, will be making her onscreen comeback with her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. In the film, the actress will be seen portraying the character of an Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, who became the second Indian woman cricketer to receive the Padma Shri, in 2012.

The film marks Anushka's comeback to acting after four years. She was last seen in 2018 film ‘Zero’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She took a long break after that and welcomed her first child, Vamika with husband Virat Kohli.

