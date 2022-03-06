Anushka Sharma hails Indian women cricket team for first win at World Cup 2022: What a flawless performance

The women’s cricket World Cup 2022 began on March 4 and the Indian women's cricket team has been all set to spread their magic. After all, they had their first match of the tournament today wherein the women in blue locked horns with the Pakistani women’s cricket team. And while it was an interesting match to witness, the Indian women’s cricket team managed to beat the women in green and recorded a glorious triumph in their first match of the World Cup 2022. To note, the Indian team won the match by 107 runs.

While the social media is abuzz hailing the women in blue, Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram handle to laud the Women's cricket team for their stupendous performance. She wrote, “What a flawless performance by our women in blue on securing their first win at the tournament #CWC22” along with a clapping hands emoticon. Furthermore, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress also sent best wishes to the team and wrote, “Good luck for the next match!!”

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Anushka, who has been on a hiatus for a couple of years now, is set to make her comeback with Chakda 'Xpress. The actress will be seen donning the blue jersey as she will be essaying the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the movie and has already begun practising for the same. Anushka had also shared the teaser of the movie earlier this year and wrote, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice”.

