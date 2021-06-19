Anushka Sharma has ‘hot samosas’ with Virat Kohli as ‘bad light’ interrupts World Test Championship match

Actress Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of a plate of delicious samosas. Check out her Instagram post.

The second day in the World Test Championship final between Virat Kohli’s India and Kane Williamson’s New Zealand was interrupted due to bad light. On Friday, poor visibility caused a tremendous loss of play because of heavy rains. The poor lighting caused the Indian Cricket team’s captain and Ajinkya Rahane to return to the dressing room for the third time today. Now, took to her Instagram handle to share what she’s up to as the play is affected by bad lighting.

Anushka, who is accompanying her husband Virat for the game held in Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The couple is there along with their daughter Vamika. The actress has been treating her massive army of fans with some breathtaking pictures from the match location on her Instagram page. Now, she took to her social media handle to share a photo of a mouthwatering plate of samosas as she sat by the window sill of her hotel room which faced the stadium. Along with the picture, she penned a short and sweet caption. She wrote, “When bad light brings out hot samosas.”

Take a look at her post:

Meanwhile, on the first day of the match, the toss could not be played due to the heavy rains in Southampton. Anushka took to her Insta story to express her disappointment as the match was put on hold, hindering WTC finals. The actress wrote a poem to summarize her emotions. She penned, “Rain…. Rain…. Go away! Come again after 5 days”.

Also Read| Anushka Sharma is ‘stealing workouts’ in between her mommy duties for daughter Vamika; See PIC

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

Share your comment ×