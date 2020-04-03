Anushka Sharma has the perfect Sui Dhaaga inspired meme to brighten up your day amid Coronavirus lockdown

Anushka Sharma has sure been quite active on social media and well, her new story has all of our attention just fine.

The Coronavirus lockdown has definitely brought out the creative side in all of us, but at the same time, we cannot get enough of all that there is on social media because it is quite a fun place to be at right now. And so, we have been enjoying our time scrolling through social media feeds which is the perfect mix of safety advice, some really cool videos with people experimenting, and so many other things. But if there is one thing that has remained constant, it has to be the memes and so, decided to share one too.

Anushka has been pretty active on social media and the actress has been doing her best to spread awareness. The actress shared a video of hers doing the Safe Hands challenge, and in fact, Anushka and husband Virat Kohli also pledged to donate to the funds set up by the government. And the meme that the actress shared is definitely a classic because we all remember this one scene of Anushka's from Sui Dhaaga that inspired a whole lot of memes right? Well, Anushka took some inspiration herself as well and the outcome is indeed funny/

Check out Anushka Sharma's post right here:

Meanwhile, Anushka was last seen in Zero, and while there have been reports about the actress being a part of multiple projects, everything is on a halt right now given the lockdown.

