Anushka Sharma has a special reaction as Virat Kohli completes 11 years in Test Cricket; Find out

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the cutest couples in town. These two never fail to give us couple goals. They also never hesitate in expressing their love for each other. One thing that fans love about them is that both the stars respect each other's profession and work. It was only yesterday that the actress started shooting for her upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. She even shares how her first day at the shoot was and Virat expressed his excitement in the comments section. And today, Virat has completed 11 years of his Test cricket career. He shared a video on his Instagram and his wife could not stop commenting on it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Virat Kohli shared a nostalgic video. The video comprised several pictures of the Indian cricketer depicting his remarkable journey in this field. Some pictures had him playing on the field, some had him posing with the entire team and some posing with his awards. Indeed this video will take all his fans back in time. Sharing this Virat wrote, “Time flies #20June #TestDebut”. The moment he shared this priceless video, fans could not stop commenting on the same, but the one comment that stole our heart was that of Anushka Sharma’s. She posted several shining star emojis and that is enough for all the fans to understand what Virat means to her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. She shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the Aanand L Rai directorial. She will now be seen in the upcoming sports biopic titled Chakda ‘Xpress, where she will be essaying the role of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka prepped for the role for quite a few weeks, and it went on floors recently.

