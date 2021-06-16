Anushka Sharma has a thoughtful birthday wish for Imtiaz Ali: May you always find the best stories to tell

On Imtiaz Ali’s birthday today, Anushka Sharma has a special wish for the filmmaker and you will agree to it.

, who has been ruling the hearts for over a decade, has given several hits and has worked with many renowned filmmakers. Amid this, her collaboration with Imtiaz Ali for the 2017 release Jab Harry Met Sejal, which also featured in the lead, won millions of hearts. Ever since then the actor-filmmaker had shared a great equation and Anushka has been all praises for Imtiaz. So as the ace filmmaker turned a year older today, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress made sure to shower birthday love on him.

Taking to the Instagram story, Anushka shared a beautiful pic with Imtiaz and had a very thoughtful wish for him. The actress wished that the filmmaker ends up telling some of the best stories through his film, explores the best places and even gets the best tea to drink. Anushka wrote, “Happy birthday! May you always find the best stories to tell, the best tea to drink and the best places to explore” along with a hugging face emoticon.

Check out Anushka Sharma’s birthday wish for Imtiaz Ali here:

Meanwhile, speaking of Anushka, the actress was last seen on the silver screen with Aanand L Rai directorial Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and . As of now, the actress is enjoying her motherhood phase as she welcomed her baby girl Vamika early this year and is loving every bit of this new phase of her life. She even penned a sweet note for her princess as she introduced her to the world. Anushka wrote, “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level!”

