Anushka Sharma is having sleepless nights as she can’t get THIS viral song out of her head; See here

A young boy, Sahdev Dirdo, who has become an internet sensation for his song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’ is giving ‘sleepless nights’. The actress surely can’t get the song out of her head. On Wednesday, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star reposted a meme from cricketer Ishant Sharma’s wife Pratima Singh’s page. In the meme, a person is seen lying awake with dark circles under the eyes because he can’t get the song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’ out of his head. Do you think Anushka Sharma has got an earworm?

Sahdev Dirdo singing ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ video was shot two years ago at his school after his teacher requested him to voice the track. Now, the video has gone crazy viral on the internet. Several celebrities have also contributed to it. Rapper Badshah has also shared a remix version of it. On Wednesday, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also felicitated the boy with a garland and got him to sing the song for him. Comedians Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lahiri also performed to the viral song on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show promo shoot. Inspired by the trend, even Mumbai Police tweeted, "Was your bachpan ka pyaar a secret? Then your password might still be safe. Just add a few special characters to it!"

Take a look:

Talking about the work front, Anushka has not announced her next project since 2018's Zero. She was seen in the movie opposite and . She is currently in the UK with her husband Virat and daughter Vamika. Anushka has kept her fans updated with her time abroad. Her social media is filled with pictures from her trip. Recently, Anushka posted some stunning pictures and credited Athiya Shetty for clicking it.

Also Read: Athiya Shetty turns photographer for Anushka Sharma as the duo bonds in UK; What's cooking?