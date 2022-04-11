Anushka Sharma to head to Lord's cricket ground and 3 other major stadiums for Chakda Xpress shoot.

Anushka Sharma is gearing up to make a solid return to the movies. For the unversed, the actress has already started prepping for Chakda Xpress in which she will be seen bringing to life Jhulan Goswami's cricketing avatar. Based on the life of the fast bowler, the sports biopic is a first for Anushka. Meanwhile, director Prosit Roy and producer Karnesh Ssharma are making sure to not hold back.

Stepping up the film's production, Anushka Sharma and the Chakda Xpress team will be shooting at four top cricket stadiums in the world. Our industry informers say that Anushka will head to the holy ground of cricket, Lord’s Stadium in the UK. Apart from this mega venue, the actress is also expected to shoot at Headingley stadium in Northern England. Plans are underway for Anushka to also shoot at a major stadium in India.

A top industry source revealed, "Yorkshire County Cricket Club have just announced a new sponsorship deal with Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, which will take over as principal sponsor at Headingley for the 2022 season. So, it’s certain that Anushka will shoot at this iconic stadium. Plus, given Jhulan’s cricket trajectory, Anushka is expected to shoot at Lord’s and at a few other big world cricket stadiums. It looks like she will travel to at least 4 big stadiums for the film."

The source added, “Anushka’s films have always been mounted on a big scale. Karnesh and Anushka want Chakda Xpress to become a definitive biopic based on a woman sportstar. Thus, no stones will be left unturned to ensure that Anushka doing Chakda becomes a huge talking point for audiences worldwide. This move definitely indicates that intention and also gives a promise that a big film is coming from Anushka that will have scale, patriotism and the message of equality all rolled into one."

Chakda Xpress traces Jhulan’s inspirational journey as she moved up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India. She succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

