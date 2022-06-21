Anushka Sharma to head to UK next month for Chakda Xpress shoot; Says 'feels like my first film again'.

Anushka Sharma is prepping hard for her return to the movies. If you've been living under a rock, let us bring you up to speed. The actress will be making her onscreen comeback after almost 3.5 years with Chakda Xpress. In the biopic, Anushka will be telling Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life story.

Anushka began her prep in February and has now started shooting in Mumbai. "A film of this scale needed tremendous prep in all departments. It is a delightful script that intends to make strong statements," Anushka told Mid-Day. This will also be the first film for Anushka post motherhood and the actress is giving it her all.

After she wraps up the current shoot in Mumbai, Anushka and the crew are expected to fly to the UK next month for an extensive schedule. An ecstatic Anushka said, "It is a fact that women have to go that extra mile to earn their place in this patriarchal world. Jhulan Goswami’s life is testimony to the fact that she carved her own destiny, and fought for every inch of the spotlight and recognition. I hope that I can do justice to the script.”

Adding, "It feels like my first film again. Unfortunately, the pandemic kept me from returning to the movies, even though I was itching to start filming." Looks like, Anushka will be back with a bang. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is slated to release on Netflix in 2023.

