Anushka Sharma heaps praises on Priyanka Chopra as latter casually roasts hubby Nick Jonas

Anushka Sharma is all praises for her Dil Dhakadne Do co-star Priyanka Chopra, as the latter roasts hubby Nick Jonas on stage. For the unversed, desi girl Priyanka recently featured in a comedy special called Jonas Brothers Family Roast. As the name suggests, the special was all about the Jonas brothers roasting each other on stage, and Priyanka was a part of the show as well. And it looks like Anushka has enjoyed her Priyanka’s act on the show thoroughly.

A few moments back, Anushka took to her Instagram stories and shared a clip from the Jonas Brothers Family Roast where Priyanka can be seen taking a dig at the Jonas brothers, especially her singer-husband, Nick Jonas. Sharing the clip, Anushka could not help but heap praises on Priyanka, as she captioned the post, “How good are you in this @priyankachopra !! (pink heart emoji)”.

In the video, Priyanka, who’s on stage, is seen saying, “I'm honoured and so thrilled actually and tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers whose names I can never remember. I'm from India a country rich in culture, music and entertainment. So clearly, the Jonas brothers didn't make it over there."

Priyanka further continued, “Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. Yes, we do. There are many 90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain them to him. Which is fine because we teach each other. We teach other things. He showed me how to use Tik Tok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.”

Take a look at Anushka’s Instagram story:

