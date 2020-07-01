Anushka Sharma on her & Virat Kohli's busy lives: Spent 21 days together during first 6 months of marriage

In a latest interview, Anushka Sharma revealed that she and Virat were so busy during the first few months of their marriage that they only spent time for a total of 21 days.

and Virat Kohli are undoubtedly a power couple and also two celebrities with insanely hectic schedules. This lockdown proved to be the perfect time for the couple to spend days on end together and even entertain us with their candid videos and photos. In a latest interview to Vogue, Anushka revealed that she and Virat were so busy during the first few months of their marriage that they only spent time for a total of 21 days during that period.

The actress also added that when she visits Virat, it is only spend some time together and not a holiday. "People assume when I’m visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it’s a holiday, but it’s really not. One person is always working. In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it’s to squeeze in that one meal together. It’s precious time for us."

The actress also acknowledged that her problems in these last few months during the lockdown seem insignificant as opposed to others. She said, "Whatever little inconveniences I have had to face in these few months is insignificant compared to what so many others in our country are facing—people are unable to go home, some are struggling with loss of income and home, others are facing starvation even as many more deal with their loved ones being unfortunately struck by this disease," adding that she has always had a realistic approach but now understands the meaning of life more than ever.

