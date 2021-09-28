Anushka Sharma hilariously calls out Varun Dhawan over 3 Years of Sui Dhaaga post; Here's Why

and starrer drama flick Sui Dhaaga clocked 3 on Tuesday, September 28. To celebrate 3 Years of Sui Dhaaga, Varun took to his social media space to share a sweet tribute for the female lead of the movie. However, as soon as the post caught the attention of Anushka Sharma, she took a sly dig at Varun for not mentioning her character name in capital letters. Responding to the same, Varun immediately rectified his petty blunder.

It so happened that Varun, hailed Anushka Sharma as his ‘most special person’ on the Sui Dhaaga journey. However, while penning down the note Varun mentioned his character name ‘MAUJI’ in all caps but forgot to do the same for Anushka’s character name ‘mamta’. He said, “Had such a wonderful time working on this film with the entire cast and crew. Hope MAUJI and Mamta will always remain in ur hearts #3YearsofSuiDhaaga. The Most special person to me on this journey CYU soon hopefully for Chup Shup.”

When Anushka saw the post, she called out Varun stating, “Excuse me sir? Why is Mamta’s name not in caps?” Replying to the same, Varun rectified the error and went on to mention her name in big and bold letters. Check out their hilarious social media banter below:

Helmed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga was produced jointly by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma. The plot of the story revolved around the life of a married couple who hail from a small-town. The duo collaborated to start their own garment business, risking every last penny they own. To establish their name in the fashion world, the couple participate in a renowned fashion competition and in the end emerge victorious for their unique blend of traditional and modern ensembles.

