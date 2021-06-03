Anushka Sharma holds baby Vamika close as she joins Virat Kohli to head to England for WTC; PHOTOS

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with their baby girl Vamika got photographed at the Mumbai airport as they are leaving for England for the World Test Championship.

Team India is heading for World Test Championship against New Zealand in the UK which also includes a five-test series against England. As the wonderful images have arrived of Virat Kohli and , the latter is holding Vamika closely as she steps out of the team bus and goes to the airport. It is a beautiful visual of Anushka tenderly holding her nearly 5 months old Vamika. Anushka has covered her daughter properly as Virat recently mentioned on an Instagram live that the couple would not be putting out the images of their daughter on social media since she is old enough to make her own decision.

The couple has kept the baby away from the cameras though a little of Vamika’s first glimpses can be seen as Anushka is holding her closely. The couple was seen covering their faces with the mask and following the necessary COVID protocols. As the shutterbugs caught the couple in movement, Virat and Anushka can be seen walking side by side while Anushka is holding the baby in her arms as they walk inside the airport. This is perhaps the first time when even a slight glimpse of the adorable little munchkin can be seen. Take a look at the pictures.

In a recent virtual press conference, team India captain Virat Kohli was asked about New Zealand having an advantage due to the suitable conditions and he replied by saying, “We are going to board that flight knowing that we are at equal terms. And whichever team performs well session by session, hour by hour is going to win that championship.”

Also Read| Virat Kohli reveals the meaning of his daughter Vamika’s name; Opens up on plans of sharing her first glimpse

Share your comment ×