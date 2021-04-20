Anushka Sharma holds daughter Vamika close to her heart as she lands in Mumbai with Virat Kohli and team RCB

Anushka Sharma got snapped with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika at the Mumbai airport as team RCB lands back in town for further IPL games.

Recently Virat Kohli and got blessed with a baby daughter and they named her Vamika, which is a mix of Virat and Anushka’s names. Captain Virat has been busy with team RCB playing IPL and now all the teams are back in Mumbai for further matches. Paparazzi’s favorite, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got snapped by the shutterbugs on their way out of the Mumbai airport. Virat was carrying luggage and protecting himself with a mask but Anushka caught the maximum attention as she was carrying Vamika in a black print baby vest.

Both Anushka and Virat were wearing masks and face shields and kept a safe distance from people around them. Virat was sporting a purple polo t-shirt while Anushka also kept it simple with a white shirt and blue jeans. Vamika was born on 11 January and is now nearly three months old. Anushka is traveling with Virat in a bio-bubble of the RCB team to ensure that COVID doesn’t enter the arena. IPL fever is on the rise and Virat’s team Royal Challengers Bangalore has won three matches so far to be one of the top-scoring teams.

Just like her co-star SRK, Anushka has not acted in a film since 2018 after the release of Zero. Though she has been active as a producer with pathbreaking content like Paatal Lok, and Bulbbul. Two of the projects from her production house Clean Slate are going to release including Sakshi Tanwar Mai and Qala starring Babil Khan and Tripti Dimri in leading parts.

Credits :Manav Manglani Instagram

