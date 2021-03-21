  1. Home
Anushka Sharma holds on to Vamika while Virat Kohli fulfills dad duties as they spotted at Pune airport; PICS

Today, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s pictures along with their daughter Vamika have been clicked by their fans at the Pune airport.
101434 reads Mumbai Updated: March 22, 2021 06:31 pm
Indian cricketer Virat and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma have recently embraced parenthood. Now on Sunday afternoon, Virat and Anushka along with their firstborn have been spotted at Pune airport ahead of the three-match ODI series against England on March 23, 2021. Virat and Anushka’s pictures along with their daughter Vamika have been clicked by their fans at the airport and those pictures started doing rounds on the internet in no time. Virushka’s fans are now in awe of their latest pictures.

In the latest stills, new mommy Anushka Sharma can be seen holding their baby in her arms while Virat can be seen fulfilling daddy duties as he can be seen carrying his daughter’s pram and the luggage. The couple has welcomed their firstborn Vamika on January 12, 2021. A week ago, they celebrated their little munchkin’s two months birthday by sharing a photo of the cake on the photo-sharing app. Meanwhile, Anushka and baby girl Vamika are accompanying dad Virat Kohli as he is travelling for India VS England ODI Series. Reportedly, during the Test series, the BCCI now allows the family members of the players to stay with them.

Take a look at Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Vamika’s latest pictures here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

After welcoming Vamike into their lives, Virat and Anushka had jointly issued an official statement, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives."

On February 1, the duo shared the first glimpse of the baby and also revealed her name.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli get a personalised nameplate for daughter Vamika and it is adorable

Anonymous 9 hours ago

What's the big deal! All moms hold their babies with love and care!! Why are we making gods out of these celebrities?

Anonymous 9 hours ago

These celebrities are such bad role models.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

She should be home with the kid instead of roaming around everywhere.

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Shameless

Anonymous 17 hours ago

What the heck,, is this? Over acting ki dukan

Anonymous 18 hours ago

sharma aunty don't know that kid can be in her car seat!

Anonymous 19 hours ago

toxic private couple

Anonymous 19 hours ago

photo op

Anonymous 19 hours ago

She is so fit! Love it

Anonymous 19 hours ago

why cant they put the baby in that carseat

Anonymous 20 hours ago

photo op

Anonymous 20 hours ago

OK, now this couple looks like they have a car seat for their baby! Yay!

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Private couple drama states

Anonymous 21 hours ago

Need to travel during pandemic ??