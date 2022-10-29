Anushka Sharma holds Vamika, wraps up a schedule of Chakda Xpress; Shares 'Kolkata photo dump'

Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. As she gears up for her Bollywood comeback with Chakda Xpress, the excitement levels of her fans have crossed all limits. Everyone is waiting with bated breaths to see the diva on the silver screen after a hiatus of almost 4 years. After completing a couple of schedules for her comeback film, Anushka is currently in Kolkata shooting for Chakda Xpress and often takes to her social media handles to share glimpses of her shooting sets. Today too she shared a couple of pictures of her fun time in Kolkata.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma in the first picture can be seen looking lovely in a yellow suit which she paired with a blue dupatta. Anushka stands with folded hands on the riverbank and prays to God. In the next picture, she stands on the streets of Kolkata in a white salwar kameez with baby Vamika in her arms. The next few pictures are of the mouth-watering delicacies of Kolkata which the actress seems to be enjoying. Sharing these pictures, Anushka wrote, “Eat-Pray-Love: My Kolkata photo dump! #ScheduleWrap #ChakdaXpress #Kolkata Belur math Kalighat temple Aliah phirni Balwant singh ki chai and samosa Mithai ke baked and regular rasgulle Paramount ke sherbet Girishch dey malaai roll Puti ram ki kachori aloo.”