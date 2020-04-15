Anushka Sharma holds on to Virat Kohli's hand in this UNSEEN photo from their New Zealand trip

From dining out to simply strolling the streets, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's photos from New Zealand were widely shared on social media. Check out the latest photo below.

Be it in India or on foreign soil, and Virat Kohli's fans go to great lengths to keep a tab on their appearances. With dedicated fan clubs of the power couple, it is rather impossible to miss out on their pictures and videos. And the latest one is all the way from New Zealand. For the unversed, India's cricket team, captained by Virat Kohli, were touring New Zealand in January and February. Anushka had also joined Virat for majority of the duration and the couple were spotted multiple times in public in NZ.

From dining out to simply strolling the streets, the power couple's photos from NZ were widely shared on social media. Now, we spotted one such unseen photo, which has been on Instagram since a while, but hasn't yet caught anyone's attention. The photo shows Anushka and Virat posing with the staff of a restaurant in Hamilton where they seemed to have dined.

In the photo, Virat's arm can be seen around Anushka and the actress is holding on to it as they smile for the camera. The picture's caption read, "What a TREAT! Our Hamilton team were thrilled to have the pleasure of serving @virat.kohli captain of the India Men’s Cricket Team and his wife @anushkasharma over the weekend. What a pleasure it was, we hope you come back very soon!"

Check out Virat and Anushka's photo from New Zealand below:

The couple are currently spending time together amid the lockdown across India.

