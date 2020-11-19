Anushka Sharma hopes Sushmita Sen 'keeps inspiring' as she wishes the former Miss Universe on her birthday

Anushka Sharma sent out the sweetest birthday greeting to Sushmita Sen with a gorgeous photo of the Aarya star. Today, the Aarya star turned 45 and fans have been sending wishes to her on social media.

One of the popular stars in Bollywood, Sushmita Sen has turned 45 today and on her birthday, wishes have been pouring in on social media for her from fans, colleagues as well loved ones. Joining them, also sent a sweet birthday wish to the former Miss Universe. Anushka often wishes her colleagues on social media and today, as the Aarya star turned a year older, the soon-to-be mom penned a wish for her on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka shared a stunning photo of Sushmita and hoped that the star always 'keeps inspiring' as she wished her on her birthday. In the photo, Sushmita could be seen clad in a white top as she gazed at the sun. Sharing it on her Instagram story, Anushka wrote, "Happy birthday Sushmita! Keep inspiring." Sushmita, who turned 45 today, is currently on a vacay with her beau Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah. She has been sharing updates on social media from the same trip.

Recently, Sushmita shared a photo in a traditional ‘Manipuri’ saree and left her fans in awe. The gorgeous star enjoys a massive fan following and hence, on her birthday, wishes have been flooding on social media for her.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s wish for Sushmita:

Meanwhile, Sushmita made her comeback this year with a web show Aarya and fans loved it so much that it was renewed for a second season. Sushmita herself had announced the same in a live Instagram session. Her portrayal of a strong character made a special place in people’s hearts and Ram Madhavani backed web show was claimed to be a success.

Also Read|Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: Her special moments that prove she's a perfect mom, GF & star, all rolled in one

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

Share your comment ×