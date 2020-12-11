Anushka Sharma hugs Virat Kohli in a dreamy vacay pic as she misses him & wishes on anniversary: Soon, 3 of us

Anushka Sharma took to social media to shower love on her husband Virat Kohli on their 3rd anniversary. The soon-to-be-mom shared a beautiful photo along with a heartwarming wish for Virat.

The most endearing couple of Bollywood, and Virat Kohli are celebrating their 3rd wedding anniversary today. While they may be apart, the duo surely did not miss wishing each other on the occasion. Earlier in the morning, Virat shared an unseen glimpse from his wedding with Anushka along with a heartwarming wish for his lady and now, the soon-to-be-mom has dropped the most endearing wish for the cricketer in the form of a stunning photo. The couple has left the internet swooning over their mushy posts for each other.

On the occasion of their 3rd anniversary, Anushka Sharma picked the most endearing photo with hubby Virat Kohli as she sent out a heartwarming wish to him. Sharing the photo, Anushka wrote, "3 years of us & very soon , 3 of us." In the photo, we could see Anushka hugging Virat as they both posed for a picture-perfect photo together. The dreamy backdrop of Virushka's photo, left fans gushing over the two. The couple is expecting their first child in January 2021.

The couple has been spending time apart as Virat is currently in Australia for India's cricket tournament against the nation's team. When Virat and his team won the T20 tournament recently, Anushka had even cheered for them on social media and sent a sweet wish to him.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's wish for Virat Kohli:

Meanwhile, Virat will be back after the first test match against Australia as he has taken paternity leave to be with Anushka for the birth of their first child. The couple had announced the pregnancy in the most endearing way and sent the internet into a meltdown with their adorable photo together.

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

