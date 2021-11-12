Anushka Sharma: I am an actor and a mother, but neither role defines me completely

Actress Anushka Sharma embraced motherhood in January 2021 and since then, she has been ensuring that she is there with her daughter Vamika at every moment in her life. As Anushka and Virat Kohli became parents to the little girl, they kept her away from the limelight, with just the occasional dropping of cute glimpses on social media. Now, in a recent interview with a magazine, Anushka has opened up about how she has realised that her identity in life has been going through its own metamorphosis.

In a chat with Grazia India, Anushka shared that in her life she got the 'biggest understanding' even before she became a mother to Vamika. Revealing what the understanding was, Anushka said, "My biggest understanding of life in the past few years, even before I became a mother, has been that you cannot get attached to any identity of yours, because it’s all very fickle." She went on to add that even though she is an actor and a mother, none of the roles has taken over her identity completely.

Sharma added, "I am an actor and a mother, both of which have taken up significant amounts of time in my life. But neither role defines me completely." Anushka also reflected on how this understanding came to her and said that she didn't want to allow the transient nature of her stardom to define her.

Anushka said, "As somebody working in the industry, I thought I was quite far removed from it. I didn’t belong to an inner circle and my routine always consisted of going to work, coming back and spending time with myself. But, it dawned on me that I was defining my self-worth based on who I am, based on the celebrity that I am, the star that I am, the success I have garnered and the talent that I possess. That started to seem abnormal to me. I figured that if I'm going to keep allowing something so transient to define who I am, at some point I'm going to get stuck and find it hard to cope."

Currently, Anushka and Virat are in UAE amid the T20 World Cup. The couple had been spending time together in the UAE over the past couple of weeks. Photos of them celebrating the Halloween with Vamika and other cricketers and their families had gone viral on social media. On the work front, Anushka has been busy with production ventures under her banner. Her next production is Mai and Qala.

