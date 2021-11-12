Anushka Sharma: I really wanted a baby shower, I was even willing to throw one for myself but...

Anushka Sharma is one of the topmost actresses of Bollywood. She had taken all her fans by a pleasant surprise when Anushka and Virat announced their pregnancy. The couple has kept low key ever since the birth of their baby girl Vamika. Fans love to see their cute pictures with their tiny tot as they are in one of the happiest phases of their lives. In a recent interview, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress opened her heart out about becoming a mother and how she always wanted a baby shower.

Anushka Sharma was pregnant when the country was suffering from the second wave of the pandemic and the lockdown restrictions were strict. The actress revealed that she really wanted to have a baby shower but could not due to the restrictions. In fact, Anushka wanted a baby shower so desperately that she even wanted to throw one for herself. “I really wanted a baby shower. I was even willing to throw one for myself. But to get everyone to quarantine in order to attend was hectic and I didn’t want to put my friends through that. So I ended up having a small ceremony at home, with my immediate family in attendance. One of the things this experience has taught me is to always look at the positives. It allowed Virat and I to spend a lot of time together because he wasn’t playing any matches at the time. Had he been travelling, I wouldn’t have been able to accompany him in my condition. My first trimester was awful, so it was nice to have him by my side, to handhold and be my cheerleader.”

Anushka Sharma further revealed that she was initially afraid of becoming a mother and kept wondering if she wouldn’t like being a mother? But, she said that she feels she has grown a lot as a person since she has had her baby. “When you’re completely responsible for an individual who’s dependent on you, you don’t have time to dwell on less important things. When Virat and I look back on the moments or situations that worried us, they feel so trivial in comparison. Today, I find myself stronger, braver, and more sure of myself, way more than I've ever been. I’m making better decisions because a lot of the riff-raff has been cleared out.”

