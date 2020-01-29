Anushka Sharma impressed with Virat Kohli and the Men In Blue after India beats New Zealand; See her reaction

Anushka Sharma joined Indian cricket fans to celebrate India's victory against New Zealand in today's T20 match. Team India, headed by Anushka's husband Virat Kohli, is currently on Kiwi land and leading the five-match T20 series.

It was a nail-biting match between India and New Zealand today. The Men in Blue are currently on a five-match T20 series against the Kiwis in New Zealand. While India had already won the first two matches, today's match decided NZ's stand in the tournament. At the end of it, India has a three-victory lead on the series. While Indian supporters couldn't stop celebrating India's victory, Indian skipper Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress took to Instagram to share her reaction.

The actress took to Virat's Instagram post, featuring the best moments from today's match, to share her reaction to the team's win. Anushka took to the comments section to write, "Phenomenal !" with a clapping and fire emoji. Her reaction comes as no surprise for Anushka is known to support and celebrate the Indian team's victory on social media from time to time.

Check out her reaction below:

For those who missed the match, India almost lost the match until Mohammed Shami turned the tables in the final over leaving India and New Zealand to enter a super over. With a target of 18 runs, Rohit Sharma hit two sixes off the final two balls and giving India its victory.

As for Anushka, the actress was last seen in Zero, opposite . The movie also saw in the lead. Since the 2018 release, the actress has taken a break and has been spending time with her husband. The cricketer and the actress were seen ringing in 2020 with Kareena Kapoor Khan, , and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

