Anushka Sharma indulges in a sinful mid week dessert treat, thanks to husband Virat Kohli's baking skills

Taking to her Instagram Story, Anushka Sharma shared a selfie and called herself 'The Big Chiller' as husband Virat Kohli whipped up a sinful dessert.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to set couple goals or make the Internet go gaga over their pictures. During this lockdown, their goofy posts for each other have been fun and managed to put a smile on everyone watching them. Today, Anushka took to Instagram to share a series of photos as she relaxed during the day. The actress shared a couple of selfies, a quite and gave a glimpse of her sinful mid-week dessert treat.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Anushka shared a selfie and called herself 'The Big Chiller'. The actress also goofed around as she made a funny face for the camera. The actress also shared what her dessert treat looked and seemed to be loving it. She wrote, "Getting spoiled with home made chocolate eclairs made by my husband." Looks like, Virat seems to enjoy baking after he baked Anushka her birthday cake during the lockdown.

Take a look at the pictures below:

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli dotes on wife Anushka Sharma: If I hadn't met her, I might not have changed

In fact, in a recent with cricketer Mayank Agarwal, Virat had revealed that he had baked a cake for the first time ever. "I baked a cake for the first time in my life on Anushka's birthday, so that will be a standout quarantine story for me. I had never done baking in my life, and I was able to do it properly in my first attempt. She told me that she loved the cake and it was very special," Kohli said.

