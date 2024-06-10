Anushka Sharma is a proud wife and this happy PIC with Dhanashree Verma, others, post India Vs Pakistan match is proof

It was a great day for all the cricket lovers out there as India won against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2024 Match. The match held in New York had all the wives cheering for their husbands from the stands; it included Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree, and others.

Dhanashree shared a happy picture of all the wives posing for a snap and their smiles are proof that they are indeed proud of their husbands, who played extremely well and won.

Dhanashree Verma shares picture with Anushka Sharma and others

In the snap, we can see Anushka Sharma posing with everyone in the stands. The actress has a big smile on her face and it is evident that she is very happy with Virat Kohli and team India’s win against Pakistan.

The Sultan actress can be seen wearing a blue-colored oversized shirt over a white tee. She paired it with blue denim, left her hair open, and radiated with happiness. Dhanashree captioned the snap by writing, "Hum jeet gaye".

Check it out:

Anushka Sharma’s reaction after Virat Kohli’s wicket goes viral

Anushka Sharma is Virat Kohli’s biggest cheerleader and supporter and there is no denying this fact. The actress is often present in the stands when her hubby is playing. Last night, as India played against Pakistan in New York, the actress was present at the stands.

However, during the T20 World Cup 2024 match, there was a moment when Virat Kohli had to return to the stands disappointed after he lost his wicket to the opponents. An image of his wife, Anushka, went viral, showcasing her reaction to Kohli’s wicket.

Check it out:

Anushka Sharma’s work front

Anushka Sharma has been away from the silver screen since her last release, Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is all geared up for her next release, Chakda ‘Xpress which is a biopic based on the life of the female cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Virat Kohli’s work front

After wrapping up the recent IPL season, Virat Kohli is now playing for India in the T20 World Cup. He, along with his family, is in New York for the same. The cricketer’s IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, was 4th in the tournament.

