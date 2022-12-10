Anushka Sharma is all heart for hubby Virat Kohli’s 72nd international century

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved and talked about celebrity couples in India. They never leave a chance to keep their fans mesmerized with their beautiful chemistry. They tied the knot in Italy and welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021. Meanwhile, currently, Virat Kohli scored his 72nd international century with a six in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh. The cricketer is now just 5 centuries away from Sachin Tendulkar's record (49Q). To note, this is a special century for Kohli as it comes after a long break. He last scored a ton in August 2019 against West Indies.

Anushka’s love

Reacting to his century, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and dropped a heart emoji for him. She shared a screen grab in which Virat is seen smiling wearing an Indian cricket team jersey. Recently, Anushka Sharma shared black-and-white stills from her special appearance in Qala. She is looking breathtaking in a chiffon saree with a sleeveless blouse. “कोई कैसे उन्हें ये समझाये..@anvita_dee आप ही बतायें Loved loved loved being a part of #QALA's journey!” read the caption.