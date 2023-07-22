Anushka Sharma is all hearts as husband Virat Kohli hits 79th century in international cricket; See POST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest couples in B-town. They always show their support for each other which melts the hearts of fans. The actress has always been a big cheerleader for her husband Virat Kohli. She is often seen cheering for her hubby at the cricket stadiums, and through video callings. Recently, Anushka cheered for Kohli who hit his 79th century in international cricket, with a cute Instagram story.

Proud Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli recently hit his 79th century in international cricket during the second test match against West Indies. This achievement also marks Kohli's 29th ton in Test cricket. A while ago, Anushka took to her Instagram Stories, shared a picture of Virat celebrating his victory on the field, and added a heart emoji.

Have a look:

Virat Kohli's new achievement

With hitting his 79th century in international cricket, Kohli has now leveled up his score to iconic cricketer Sir Donald Bradman who also scored 29 test centuries in his career.

In a recent podcast, Virat spoke about his wife being a pillar of support who has sacrificed a lot for their relationship. The cricketer said, "The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive. Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement."

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for the release of her OTT debut movie Chakda 'Xpress which is based on the life of famous cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

