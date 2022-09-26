Anushka Sharma is all hearts as Virat Kohli hits half-century in India's T20 series win over Australia
Anushka Sharma has reacted after Virat Kohli scored a half-century against Australia in the 3rd T20I on Sunday.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been one of the most talked about couples in the industry. The duo tied the knot on December 11, 2017, after dating each other for a couple of years. The couple also has a daughter together named Vamika. Be it their pictures, their gestures for each other, or on social media, it is all loved by fans and they often succeed in setting couple goals. Anushka and Virat have also been each other’s biggest cheerleaders and their social media posts are proof.
Speaking of which, Virat led the chase for India with a fantastic half-century against Australia in the 3rd T20 at Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25. During the course of his innings, the 33-year-old cricketer shot three boundaries and three towering sixes while having a 104-run crucial stand with Suryakumar Yadav, who also scored a half-century before Kohli. Now, Anushka took to her Instagram story and reacted to Virat's half-century. Re-sharing her husband's photo, she added two red hearts and a heart hands emoji. Apart from Anushka, fans also heaped praises on Virat over his half-century.
On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Since then, the actress backed many hit projects as a producer. Anushka is all set to make comeback with her film Chakda 'Xpress. She is currently in the UK prepping for the film. It was in January this year when the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress announced the movie and shared a teaser of the film with a long note on her social media handle.
The NH10 actress will be seen portraying the character of an Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. It is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz.
