Anushka Sharma is all hearts as Virat Kohli hits half-century in India's T20 series win over Australia

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been one of the most talked about couples in the industry. The duo tied the knot on December 11, 2017, after dating each other for a couple of years. The couple also has a daughter together named Vamika. Be it their pictures, their gestures for each other, or on social media, it is all loved by fans and they often succeed in setting couple goals. Anushka and Virat have also been each other’s biggest cheerleaders and their social media posts are proof.

Speaking of which, Virat led the chase for India with a fantastic half-century against Australia in the 3rd T20 at Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25. During the course of his innings, the 33-year-old cricketer shot three boundaries and three towering sixes while having a 104-run crucial stand with Suryakumar Yadav, who also scored a half-century before Kohli. Now, Anushka took to her Instagram story and reacted to Virat's half-century. Re-sharing her husband's photo, she added two red hearts and a heart hands emoji. Apart from Anushka, fans also heaped praises on Virat over his half-century.