Anushka Sharma is all heart for Virat Kohli after hearing his pep talk for RCB Women’s team; WATCH

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest couples on the block. These two never fail in setting couple goals. They never hesitate in expressing their love for each other and also never miss out on a single opportunity to cheer for each other and stand in support of each other and we keep seeing the proof of it on social media. Today, the official Instagram page of Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a video of Virat Kohli giving a pep talk to the RCB Women’s team and his dear wife could not stop praising him.

Anushka Sharma praises Virat Kohli

The official Instagram handle of Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a video of Virat Kohli arriving at a room where the RCB Women’s team was present. Virat can be heard giving a pep talk to the girls. He spoke his heart out and inspired all the players in that room. Like a true King, the Indian cricketer addressed his failures as well and motivated the women to give their best. We bet this is the kind of pep talk one needs before their match. Sharing this video on her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma posted a red heart emoji.

Check out the post:

Anushka Sharma’s work front

Anushka Sharma will soon be making a comeback on the silver screen with Chakda Xpress. This film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, an Indian cricketer. Anushka will be seen playing the role of Jhulan. The actress was last seen in a special role in a song in Qala starring Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan. Before this, she was seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero.

