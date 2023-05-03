Anushka Sharma is mighty impressed by Doja Cat's 'meow' replies at Met Gala red carpet; Says 'I propose for..'

The Met Gala 2023 was hosted on May 1 in New York and made headlines for all the right reasons. This year, Alia Bhatt made her debut at the fashion event and she made heads turn with her chic appearance. But amongst everyone, it was rapper Doja Cat, who grabbed everyone's attention with her outfit. Interestingly, she answered the questions at the Met Gala 2023 red carpet with 'meow'. She paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld by wearing his favourite cat Choupette-themed look.

Anushka Sharma reacts to Doja Cat's Met Gala video

Doja Cat was seen wearing a glamorous gown with a cat-ears hood. She even got cat prosthetics on her face. Earlier today, Anushka shared the video on her Instagram story and reacted to it. It seems like Doja's 'meow' reply has impressed Anushka. She wrote along with the video, "I propose for this to become an acceptable way of communication on the red carpets" followed by a victory sign emoji. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Jared Leto also paid tribute to Karl's loved cat, Choupette. He graced the red carpet as a giant cat dressed as Karl's cat. This year's theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The iconic designer passed away in 2019 at the age of 85. He spent decades creating clothes for high-end brands. Other celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Penelope Cruz, Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, and Jennie from Blackpink were also seen dazzling on the red carpet this year.

Anushka Sharma's work front

Anushka is all set to be seen in Chakda Xpress soon. She recently wrapped up the shooting and shared pictures from the sets. The actress will be seen essaying the role of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will mark her return to films after Vamika's birth. Recently, she made a special appearance in Qala starring Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan.

