Anushka Sharma is not in her best moods, looks unhappy in VIRAL video from India Vs Pakistan match; worried fans react

Anushka Sharma was recently seen attending the India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County Cricket in New York. The match was attended by other stars' wives also including Dhanshree Verma. Needless to say, the historic win of India made it a visual delight for all cricket lovers. On the other hand, days after, a video has gone viral in which Virat Kohli’s wife can be seen losing her cool.

Anushka Sharma loses her cool during India Vs Pakistan match in New York

A video is widely being circulated on the internet in which Anushka Sharma seemingly appeared agitated during the India vs Pakistan T20 Cricket World Cup match. The actress was seen losing her cool while speaking to a man. Though the details and reason behind her anger remain unclear, the video is enough to prove that the actress was quite upset about something.

The actress was seen sporting a blue-colored oversized shirt over a white tee and tied her hair in a ponytail.

Worried fans react to the video

Soon after the video went viral on the internet, numerous fans of the actress appeared concerned and worried. They thronged the comments section and asked, “Why does she look upset ?,” while another fan wrote, “@anushkasharma what happened with you ?,” while a third fan queried, “Gussa kuy ho gaya,” and another fan remarked, “Humans can be happy n aggressive both … we all do so what’s the big deal here!”

Dhanshree Verma dropped a picture with Anushka Sharma and more after big win

It was just a couple of days back, that Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanshree Verma posted a photograph from the stands after the match. In the snap, we can see the Sultaan actress posing with everyone in the stands. The actress had a big smile on her face, and evidently, she was happy with Virat Kohli and team India’s win against Pakistan.

Dhanashree captioned the post exclaiming, “Hum jeet gaye".

Anushka and Virat welcomed their second child, a boy earlier this year on February 15 whom they named Akaay.

Anushka Sharma's professional front

On the professional front, the actress has been away from the silver screen since her last release, Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She will be next seen in Chakda ‘Xpress which is a biopic based on the life of the female cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

