Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez to Dhanush: 5 big newsmakers of 2022 so far

The entertainment industry is always buzzing with some major news. These headlines manage to keep all the Bollywood buffs on the edge of their seats always. Although only a few days have passed in 2022, there are a lot of actors from the Bollywood industry who have made it to the headlines for something or the other. From Anushka Sharma to Dhanush to Jacqueline Fernandez, a lot of these stars have grabbed all the limelight in the first few days of the year. Hence, let us list down 5 big newsmakers in the first 15 days of 2022.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. Fans love to see her sizzle on the silver screen but unfortunately, the actress went missing from the big screen for the past few years. Her last film was the 2018 release Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan and after a hiatus of almost 3 years, the actress is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood with ‘Chakda ‘Xpress’. Anushka had grabbed all the limelight after she shared the teaser of her film in which she would be portraying the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Dhanush

Dhanush is one such name who is not only popular in the South industry but has also been creating waves in Bollywood. The actor was in the headlines for his brilliant performance in the recently released movie ‘Atrangi Re’. But, last night, he left all his fans in a state of shock after he announced separation from wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth after almost 18 years of marriage.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez seems to be in a lot of trouble after her name came out in a money laundering case associated with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Amidst her being summoned to the ED office and her being stopped from leaving the country, a picture of her with Sukesh leaked on the internet. In the picture, one could see conman Sukesh kissing Jacqueline as the actress flaunts her hickey on the neck. Later, the Kick actress took to her social media to request all the media houses to not circulate this image.

Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar made it to the headlines recently after the veteran singer tested positive for COVID-19. She was hospitalised immediately and admitted to the ICU. Although her health condition is stable, she continues to be in the ICU for precautionary measures.

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating each other for more than three years now, and have finally decided to get married early this year. Their wedding is currently making headlines as fans love the chemistry both have. As per reports, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will be registering their marriage in Mumbai next month, on February 21.

