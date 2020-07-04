Anushka Sharma jamming in her car to a Punjabi song in this throwback video sets the right weekend mood

Anushka Sharma is known to be one of the most chilled out stars in Bollywood. A throwback video of Anushka features her enjoying in her car on a popular Punjabi track and it surely will give you perfect weekend vibes.

Amid the COVID 19 crisis, everyone has been spending time at home with their families. Even Bollywood stars have been chilling at home. Actress too has been at home with Virat Kohli and often drops a glimpse of their lockdown shenanigans for fans on social media. While she has not headed out in a while, we stumbled upon a throwback video in which the star was seen chilling in her car on a popular Punjabi song and it surely will give you weekend vibes.

In an old video, Anushka is seen sitting in her car and jamming to the popular song Mundeya toh Bachke Rahi. Her adorable expressions and energy surely will pump you up for the weekend, even amid the lockdown. Earlier, when the COVID 19 situation was not there in the country, Anushka often used to share posts while travelling in her car. Be it goofing around with filters while waiting in the traffic or enjoying the rain, the Pari star often used to give fans a glimpse of her fun in the car.

In this throwback video too, we can see the gorgeous star chilling and enjoying the drive in her car. Meanwhile, amid the COVID 19 crisis, Anushka has been raising awareness among the people and has been urging them to stay at home. She too has been making the most of her time with Virat. From baking to gardening to chilling at home, Anushka and Virat often leave their fans in awe of their fun at home. On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero with and . She is yet to announce her next film. She has also produced a recent Netflix film Bulbbul and a series, Paatal Lok for Prime Video.

Here is Anushka Sharma’s throwback video:

Credits :Instagram

