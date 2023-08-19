Anushka Sharma jets off in an ethnic outfit, netizens gush over her ‘simplicity’-WATCH

Anushka Sharma is a bonafide star, and there’s no doubt about it. She is a talented actor whose acting prowess needs no introduction. Winning hearts ever since she made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Sharma is one of those sought-after female actors whose fandom spans from up North to down South across the country. After staying away from the big screen for a few years, the actor is now all geared up to make her much-awaited comeback with her upcoming sports biopic, Chakda Xpress. For the unversed, Anushka was last seen in Anand L Rai’s SRK-led Zero in 2018. While fans and audiences are eagerly waiting for Anushka Sharma to light up the silver screen with her next outing, a video of the gorgeous diva channeling her inner Desi Girl at the airport is grabbing many eyeballs on the Internet.

Anushka Sharma’s elegant ethnic airport look

Early morning on Saturday, Anushka Sharma was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actor was reportedly jetting off out of Mumbai to an undisclosed location. The actor was papped at the airport by the shutterbugs who were stationed outside the airport premises. Anushka, who is popular for sporting chic and uber-cool airport looks, turned heads as she arrived donning an ethnic outfit.

In one of the viral videos that we got our hands on, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star can be seen wearing a printed white and peach Anarkali suit, featuring a kurta, palazzo pants, and a dupatta. She was also seen carrying a simple white cloth bag that went pretty well with her comfy airport look. The actor opted for a no-make-up look and looked effortlessly elegant as she gleamed with her natural glow. To complete her desi look, she wore a pair of flats.

Advertisement

The video also shows Sharma smiling and greeting paps with a ‘Good morning’ as she gets down from her car. In the end, the actor can be seen waving at shutterbugs before heading inside the airport.

Fans impressed by Anushka Sharma’s airport look

Fans have gone gaga over Anushka Sharma’s simple yet chic ethnic airport look. They are all head over heels for her elegance and natural beauty. Reacting to her viral video, a fan wrote, “Ooomggg she looks stunning and so calm just so natural🥰”. “The most awsome airport fit by the most awsome girl🥹”, commented another fan. “She is looking soooo natural yet so elegant ❤️😍”, read another comment. Impressed by Sharma’s simplicity, a fan reacted, “Simplicity is the best policy.” “I'm glad to see traditional attire at the airport. ❤️”, wrote another admirer of Anushka Sharma.

Anushka Sharma’s work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, a sports biopic based on the life of India’s legendary cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. In Chakda Xpress, Sharma will play the central role of Goswami on the screen. Directed by Prosit Roy the film will be released on a leading OTT platform. Sharma was last seen in Babil Khan and Tripti Dimri’s Qala in a cameo appearance.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli shares adorable NEW PIC with Anushka Sharma from vacation in Barbados; fans can’t stop gushing