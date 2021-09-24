Anushka Sharma joins Sonam Kapoor to display their romance for roses in the Bollywood way; SEE

On Friday, Bollywood actors and took to social media to display their love for roses online among their fans. It so happened that Sonam Kapoor received a gorgeous rose bouquet from one of her acquaintances. Looking at the stunning pink and red hues, Sonam seemingly couldn’t control herself from sharing the rose vase in her Instagram story. As soon as the picture caught the attention of Anushka Sharma, she immediately joined forces with Sonam to showcase romance for roses as well.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Anushka reshared Sonam Kapoor’s aesthetic photo that gives viewers a sneak peek into her lavish apartment. A vintage table placed right beside the window and a unique painting completed the photo of the actor. Surprisingly, the elements of the residence were also colour co-ordinated. The vintage vase matched the sofa colour thereby giving fans major renovation inspo.

Check out the posts here:

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma has been absent on the silver screen for a couple of years now. She was last seen alongside and in the 2018 released romantic comedy flick, Zero. However, the actor’s production house has released a couple of Hindi web shows titled Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor is now gearing up to star alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie of the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer.

