Anushka Sharma jokes 'Don’t be fooled by that smile' as she shares PICS from intense prep for Chakda 'Xpress

Anushka Sharma is all set to make her comeback with her film Chakda 'Xpress and is currently getting training for it in England, which is set to release on Netflix. In the film, the actress will be seen portraying the character of an Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. It is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz. Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Anushka, who is an active social media user often shares a glimpse of her personal and professional life with her fans. A few hours back, the actress dropped new photos from England and gave a sneak peek into her intense training session. She captioned her post, "Don’t be fooled by that smile." In the photos, Anushka can be seen in comfy track pants and a t-shirt as she rests on the grass. Reacting to Anushka's photos, Arjun Kapoor commented, "See I was right in my bday post."

Check out Anushka Sharma's PHOTOS:

Earlier today, Anuska took to her Instagram story and wished her brother Karnesh Ssharma on his birthday. She shared an unseen picture of her brother holding Vamika in his arms. Anushka wrote, "Love you."

Chakda 'Xpress marks her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika whom she and husband Virat Kohli welcomed into their lives in 2021. Back in January when the movie was announced and shared the teaser, Anushka wrote: “Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

