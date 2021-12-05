Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday & others send birthday love to Manish Malhotra with sweet posts

It’s ace designer Manish Malhotra’s birthday today. And given his immense popularity among the B’Town celebs, he was showered with love and best wishes on his special day. In fact, the social media was abuzz with birthday wishes for Manish Malhotra which must have left him overwhelmed. From Neetu Kapoor to Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan etc, several renowned actresses took their respective social media handles to wish Manish Malhotra on his birthday.

Malaika Arora shared a beautiful pic of the birthday boy as he posed with the Chaiyya Chaiyaa actress, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. In the caption, Malaika wrote, “Happy birthday to the supremely talented and humble @manishmalhota05…. I think today should be a national holiday”. Ananya Panday also shared a sunkissed pic with Manish and wrote, “Happiest of birthday to the kindest, warmest, loveliest, bestest! Love you @manishmalhotra05 iconic and timseless”. Ananya also shared a collage of her selfies with the ace fashion designer and wrote, “Happiest birthday @manishmalhota05. Missing you. Hope you have the best year, with all the love, happiness, nature-venturing, delicious food, path breaking creativity and even more success.

For the uninitiated, Manish has been a part of the industry for over three decades has been responsible for quite a lot of iconic looks in Bollywood movies including Kajol’s transformation from a tomboy to a woman in chiffon sarees in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Poo’s ecstatic wardrobe in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham to even the popular Salwar-Tshirt combo in Jab We Met and many more.