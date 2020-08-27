From Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor to Katy Perry & Gigi Hadid, here’s how celebs announced their pregnancies

While 2019 had some really great pregnancy announcements, 2020 took it to a whole other level. Here’s how celebrities announced their pregnancy to the world.

Okay, so we can all probably agree that in some way or the other 2020 hasn’t been that good to us and has been pretty rough on everyone. From being in the middle of a pandemic, confined indoors, to adjusting to a new normal, things haven’t been all that great. But, there’s always a rainbow after the storm. For the celebrities mentioned in this list, it is either in the form of their first child or welcoming another little bundle of joy into the family.

Over the course of this year, celebrities made the announcements of their pregnancy accompanied either by fancy photoshoots or videos and social media posts. You might’ve forgotten the list of celebrities who announced the news of their pregnancy. To help you with that, we’ve taken a walk down memory lane and made a list of celebrities who announced their pregnancy this year, and mostly how they announced it to the world. Take a look:

and Virat Kohli

Today, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli set the internet on fire when they dropped the announcement of their pregnancy. The couple took to Instagram and uploaded a photo of themselves beaming with joy while Anushka glows as she flaunted her baby bump. Both Anushka and Virat shared the same picture on their social media accounts and captioned it, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” It wasn’t any major photoshoot, but simple a one that brought joy and love in the hearts of everyone near and dear.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are already parents to Luna and Miles. Taking Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s pregnancy announcement into consideration, John and Chrissy announced they are expecting their third child together through the EGOT winner’s music video ‘Wild’ that was recently released. The end of the video showcases the couple standing together at the ocean’s edge as Chrissy puts her hand on her stomach showcasing her tiny baby bump.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and

The couple who are already parents to Taimur Ali Khan announced that they were pregnant with their second child via a joint statement that read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.” The actress showcased her baby bump for the first time during her hubby’s 50th birthday party.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their pregnancy via a post on Instagram in May. The cricketer uploaded a picture of him and Natasa both holding her baby bump. He captioned his post saying, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes.” Two months after their announcement, the couple welcomed their baby boy.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

While most celebrities took to their social media account or other ways to announce their pregnancy, the news of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s pregnancy was first made known to the world through Us Weekly. The couple decided not to reveal any details about their pregnancy to the public. But the actress was spotted in her neighborhood a number of times during her third trimester. On July 22, 2020, they welcomed their little girl Willa.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty

When Beyonce announced her pregnancy in a stunning photoshoot, it set the internet on fire by trending and gained around 6 million likes in less than 24 hours. Following suit, Nicki Minaj decided to go all out for her pregnancy announcement and shared a stunning photo of herself flaunting her baby bump. She announced that she and husband Kenneth Petty were expecting their first child together. The Starships singer was blinged up head to toe, she wore on a multicolored Swarovski crystal detailed bikini, platform heels, and strings of diamonds. She looked breathtakingly gorgeous in her photoshoot.

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich

Glee actress Lea Michele took to her Instagram account and announced the news of her pregnancy in a simple yet adorable post on Instagram. Donning a blue floral dress, the actress can be seen cradling her tiny baby bump while smiling at it with joy. And just today, the actress welcomed her baby boy into the world and shared it with her fans on Instagram.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Unlike other pregnancy announcements, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s pregnancy was first figured out by fans after sis Bella Hadid uploaded pictures from Gigi’s 25th birthday. TMZ was first to report the couple’s pregnancy and it was later confirmed by her mother. Gigi herself first confirmed it on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and shared how she wished it would have been announced at her terms. The model recently shared pictures from her maternity photoshoot and she looks nothing but breathtaking.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry in March released her new music video titled ‘Never Worn White’. The actress surprised her fans by revealing the news of her pregnancy in an ivory off-shoulder dress that looked perfect on her. At the end of her video, the actress was seen cradling her baby bump. Today she and Orlando Bloom welcomed their little bundle of joy and named her Daisy Dove Bloom.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli set to become a family of three; Announce pregnancy in adorable post

Credits :VogueInstagramTwitter

Share your comment ×