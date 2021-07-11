Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Celebs who embraced motherhood in 2021

There have been several celebrity couples who have embraced parenthood this year so far. Here’s a look at the proud parents.

Being a celeb isn’t easy and it is not just because of the amount of hard work they put in for each of their projects. Instead, being in limelight at every point isn’t a cakewalk too. Needless to say, continuous media glare is a part and parcel of a celeb life. From their gym look to airport look, rumoured affair, to weddings, everything about the A-listers manages to make to the headlines. In fact, every time a celebrity couple embraces parenthood, it certainly becomes the talk of the town.

Interestingly, the year 2021 has been a year of Bollywood babies as several star kids were born. In fact, there were several celeb couples in the industry which had embraced parenthood for the first time. And as the second half of the year has begun, we bring you a list of actresses who have welcomed their little bundle of joy in this year so far.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have been married since December 2017, welcomed their first child in January this year. The power couple became the proud parents of a baby girl named Vamik on January 11 this year. And while Virat and Anushka have managed to keep their daughter’s identity a secret, they often share her beautiful pics from their journey of parenthood.

Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon, who has been married to Dino Lalvani since 2016, happens to be a proud mommy of two sons Zack and Leo. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress welcomed her third child a baby girl early this month.

Geeta Basra

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh’s wife Geeta Basra is the new entry in the list. The couple, who happens to be proud parents of an around five year older girl Hinaya Heer, welcomed their second child – a baby boy on July 10.

Shreya Ghoshal

The renowned singer and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya became proud parents of a baby boy Devyaan on May 22 this year. Sharing the news of her son’s arrival, Shreya wrote, “God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy”.

Harshdeep Kaur

Harshdeep Kaur and Mankeet Singh welcomed her baby boy Hunar Singh on March 3 this year. Sharing the big news of the arrival of their little bundle of joy, the proud mommy wrote, “A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy & Daddy…Our Junior ‘Singh’ has arrived & we couldn’t be happier!”

Neeti Mohan

Singer Neeti Mohan, who is married to Nihaar Pandya since February 2019, became a proud mommy of a baby boy on June 2. Sharing the first glimpse of her son, the proud mommy wrote, “Holding his little hands is by far the most precious touch we have ever felt. ARYAVEER has chosen us as his parents. Couldn't have felt more blessed than this. He multiplies the Happiness and sense of gratitude in our families manifold. Overjoyed and forever Grateful @nihaarpandya."

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and , who have been proud parents of a boy named Taimur Ali Khan, welcomed their second child a baby boy in February this year. While they have managed to keep the identity of the youngest Pataudi prince hidden, it has been revealed that they have named their little bundle of joy as Jeh.

