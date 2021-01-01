Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan pen heartfelt notes for Vidya Balan on her birthday; Take a look

Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan have taken to their Instagram handles to wish Vidya Balan on her 42nd birthday. Both the actresses have also shared stunning pictures of the birthday girl.

and Kareena Kapoor Khan never miss an opportunity to wish their friends and colleagues from the industry. Today, their friend and actress Vidya Balan has turned a year older and thus, to make her day more special both of them have taken to her Instagram handles to wish the actress. Talking about Anushka, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress shared a gorgeous picture of Vidya and wrote, “Happy birthday Vidya! Keep shining,” followed with a few emoticons.

On the other hand, Bebo also shared a beautiful monochrome picture of Vidya Balan and wrote, “Happy birthday to the very talented @balanvidya.” This year Vidya Balan is not going to have a grand birthday celebration due to the ongoing pandemic. Today, in an interview with the Hindustan Times, the Kahaani actress has said that this year they won’t be having a party and that it’ll just be with the family. Talking about the New Year, Vidya said, “It’s going to be a different start to the year but I think there’s great hope that the year is going to be kinder and I feel that’s what we’re hoping for.”

Vidya Balan has worked in several hit films so far. Last year, her film Shakuntala Devi was released on an OTT platform. She also did a short film titled Natkhat. Amid the pandemic, she also shot for her upcoming film, Sherni. Talking about the same, she said, “We were trying to do all that we could to normalise the situation. I don’t think we can do that. I shot for Sherni. I started the film before the pandemic, finished it when things opened up and I’m very proud to say that we didn’t have a single Covid case.”

