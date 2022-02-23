Anushka Sharma, Karisma Kapoor, Dia Mirza & others send love to Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar on wedding pics

Just 4 days ago, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar tied the knot in the presence of friends and family at Javed Akhtar's farmhouse in Khandala and now, their wedding photos are finally out. The duo could be seen having a gala time at their fun and intimate backyard wedding with guests like Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty and others. Now, as the photos are going viral, wishes have been coming in for the newly married duo, Farhan and Shibani.

From Anushka Sharma to Ekta Kapoor, all have poured in love on the newlyweds. Anushka shared Farhan and Shibani's post on her handle and wrote, "Wishing the beautiful couple a lifetime of happiness and love." On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations, so pretty." Angad Bedi wrote, "Congratulations mere bhai @faroutakhtar @shibanidandekar welcome to marital bliss ya phir hiss." Farah Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Dia Mirza, Neha Dhupia and many others wished the newly married couple as they reacted to their wedding photos.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, the couple also hosted a get together at their place after their civil wedding ceremony on February 21. On that day, Farhan and Shibani also stepped out of their house to pose for the paparazzi. The couple also distributed sweets to paps as they celebrated their union with them. Today, Farhan and Shibani have shared lovely photos from their backyard wedding clicked by Sam and Ekta. From unseen family moments with Honey Irani, Javed Akhtar, Anusha Dandekar and others, to dancing with Hrithik Roshan on the floor, Farhan dropped unseen glimpses from their backyard wedding.

Also Read|Shibani Dandekar shares beautiful pics from her wedding with Farhan Akhtar and its straight out of a dream