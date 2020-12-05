Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt & others shower love on Manish Malhotra on his birthday

On Manish Malhotra’s birthday today, celebs like Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and other leading ladies penned heartwarming messages for the ace designer.

Manish Malhotra - the name doesn’t need an introduction in the showbiz world. He has been one of the ace designers who has left everyone stumped with his creations be it in his fashion weeks or on the silver screen. And while the fashion designer enjoys a massive fan following, he also shares a great equation with the Bollywood divas. So, as he turned a year older today, the ladies took to social media to shower birthday love on Manish Malhotra. and shared beautiful pics of the designer.

wrote, “Happy birthday to one of the most fashionable and talented person I know! @manishmalhotra05.” shared a pic of herself with the birthday boy from one of the ramp walks wherein she had turned her muse. She captioned the image as, “My darling @manishmalhotra05. There is nobody like you – most amazing example of how to respect your work and never be complacent…. simply a master – here’s to many more amazing things together” followed by a heart emoticon. This isn’t all. also penned a sweet note for the designer and wrote, “Happy birthday dearest Manish! Your energy, dedication, talent and love for very early mornings is truly inspiring! Hope you have a beautiful beautiful day.. Love you loads.”

Take a look at celeb wishes for Manish Malhotra on his birthday:

Earlier, Ananya Panday had also shared a love filled pic with Manish and had called him the loveliest & warmest person. Her post read as, “Happy bday to the best best best! The warmest, loveliest – my forever favourite @manishmalhotra05 (sic).”

