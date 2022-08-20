Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Bipasha Basu congratulate Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja on becoming parents

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got blessed with a baby boy today, August 20. The new couple is elated to enter this new phase in their life and are over the moon. The Khoobsurat actress made the most of her pregnancy phase and even jetted off for her babymoon with hubby Anand Ahuja in this period. She is known for her phenomenal dressing sense and even in her pregnancy, she graced her followers and admirers with some really well-carried dresses. The couple has been flooded with congratulatory wishes since the birth of their baby. Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Bipasha Basu took to Instagram to send love to Sonam and Anand.

Anushka Sharma in her instagram story, congratulated Sonam and Anand Ahuja in her own sweet yet wacky style. She wrote, "Congratulations @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja on what will be the most joyful time of your life... and most trying too"

Have a look at Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story:

Katrina Kaif commented under Sonam's instagram post. Her comment read, "All the love to you three". Bipasha Basu too commented under Sonam's post. It read, "Congratulations to you and @anandahuja. And love to the baby".

Have a look at Katrina Kaif and Bipasha Basu's comment under Sonam Kapoor's post:

Sonam and Anand announced their pregnancy very innovatively in March with this caption, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022"

While Sonam Kapoor may have been away from the 70 mm for the past four years, she has made her presence felt through her social media posts. Sonam was last seen in AK vs AK in which she played herself and prior to that, she featured The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The fans wouldn't have to wait anymore because Sonam Kapoor is all set to make her comeback with the crime thriller, titled, Blind which will stream on OTT.

