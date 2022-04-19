Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif & others hail Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer

Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his next film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor will be seen playing a Gujarati man who will be doing everything to protect his unborn daughter. To note, Shalini Pandey will be seen playing the role of Ranveer’s wife, while Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah will be seen as the actor’s parents in the film. Interestingly, it will mark Ranveer’s first collaboration with Shalini Pandey.

The actor’s upcoming movie has been creating a buzz ever since it was announced and today the makers finally released the trailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Apart from fans, Bollywood celebrities have also hailed the trailer. After watching the trailer, Anushka Sharma took to her social media handle and wrote, “This looks so good”, Katrina Kaif also shared a post, “An unscented soap. A silent protest. A celebration of girl power! We need more men like #Jayeshbhai! Watch the trailer of #JayeshbhaiJordaar out now!” Bhumi Pednekar too lauded it and said, “Jordaar Trailer”. Even Richa Chadha commented, “Jai Mata Di! Trailer jordaar full support !” To note, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is helmed by debutant director Divyang Thakkar.

The movie is slated to hit the screens on May 13 this year. Apart from Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer has some interesting projects in the pipeline. He is also working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. Karan Johar is directing this film. He also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, an adaptation of Shakespeare's play The Comedy Of Errors.

