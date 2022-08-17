Anushka Sharma-Katrina Kaif to Ranbir Kapoor-Ranveer Singh: 5 duos we'd like to see on Koffee With Karan again

Koffee with Karan without a doubt is probably the best talk show in the country and Karan Johar is one of the best hosts ever. The much-loved celebrity talk show has spilled the latest B-town tea and fans have soaked up every second of it. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director returned with the seventh season of Koffee With Karan, which premiered on July 7th, this year and has witnessed many celebrities like Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda, Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor have graced the 'Koffee Couch.'

While the host of the show has a super impressive line-up as his guest list, however, there are a number of celebrity duos like Ranbir Kapoor-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma-Katrina Kaif to Saif Ali Khan-Sara Ali Khan, who have graced the show in the last few seasons and we'll miss in this brand-new season. Well, we hope to see them be a part of Koffee With Karan again and treat us to lots of inside jokes, dating rumours, candid confessions, and much more.

1. Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh's episode was the most fun episode so far and graced the 5th season of KWK. When Ranveer told the world that he’s the best boyfriend in the world to Ranbir’s comment on Ranveer and Deepika’s relationship, the duo gave us intense bromance goals on Koffee With Karan. However, Ranveer made an appearance in the seventh season with his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Alia Bhatt.

2. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif

Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif made an appearance on season 5 and unleashed their goofy sides and even Karan Johar could not handle it. Karan also had a meltdown on KWK for the very first time. From Anushka's hearing disorder, Katrina talking about stability to the duo sharing why they connect the most here's everything Anushka and Katrina spilled on the 'Koffee Couch.'

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' episode was HISTORIC! From Priyanka and Kareena addressing their previous beef to Kareena on Taimur Ali Khan dolls and media attention on him and Priyanka on her wedding with Nick Jonas. Their episode proved to be sassy, fun and to the point. Meanwhile, this season, Kareena graced the 7th season with Aamir Khan.

4. Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan

This also marked Sara's first on-camera appearance officially. In the episode, Sara talked about her parent's separation, having a crush on Kartik Aaryan to Saif talking about Sara attending his wedding with Kareena Kapoor. The duo proved that they share an amazing father-daughter equation. However, this season, Sara appeared on KWK 7 with Janhvi Kapoor.

5. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna appeared together for the first time ever on Koffee With Karan season 5. When Twinkle recalled almost getting arrested for unbuttoning Akshay's jeans to admitting to being a terrible actress. They proved that their episode was one of the best in television history. This season Akshay appeared with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

