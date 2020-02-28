From Anushka Sharma to Katrina Kaif: When women slapped men to express their anger in Bollywood movies

There are times when a woman slapped men in Bollywood movies. Let us take a look at six Bollywood movies when women gave a thappad to the men expressing their anger.

Taapsee Pannu's Thappad which has hit the screens today has been creating a buzz since the trailer of the movie was out. The trailer showcased the story of a normal couple Amu and her husband played by Taapsee and Pavail Gulati. The story revolves around them and how Taapsee stands against her husband after he slaps at a party changes everything in a normal marriage. Director Anubhav Sinha has made Taapsee’s character Amrita his protagonist in this tale. Despite Thappad falling prey to trends like #BoycottThappad, the film seems to have earned a place for itself in the audience's heart and on social media, several users have given a thumbs up to the story.

There are times when even a woman slapped men in Bollywood movies. Be it in a fun way or by showing their anger, men have been equally been slapped by a woman in movies. Many-a-times, this thappad or slap has played an important part in a film. From disapproving fathers to abusive lovers, a slap in Bollywood has provided entertainment, shock, emotions much more. While some get slapped for their stupid behaviour, some are slapped when the opposite person wants to remove his/her anger.

Today let us take a look at six Bollywood movies when women gave a thappad to the men expressing their anger:

1. When slapped in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

In Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Sameer (Salman) and Nandini (Aishwarya) fall in love with each other but don't tell Nandini's parents about it and keep meeting up secretly. In a scene, when Sameer tries to hold Nandini and tells her about what he wanted to tell, Nandini gets irritated and accidentally slaps him. But this slap is not taken well by Sameer who gets angry and leaves from there.

2. When Vidya Balan slapped Sanjay Dutt in Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Munna Bhai (Sanjay) hides from Janhavi (Vidya) that he was the one at first who tried to move Janhavi and her fellow mates from the house for Lucky Singh (Boman Irani) before he fell in love with Janhavi. When he reveals the truth in a letter to Janhavi, Janhavi gets pissed at him and angrily slaps him from hiding things from her.

3. When slapped in Ishaqzaade

In the movie, Parvez (Arjun) gets married to Zoya Qureshi (Parineeti). Afterward, Parvez reveals that he tricked Zoya and the wedding ceremony was fake and they are not married. He perpetrated the sham wedding to get her to sleep with him, which would bring shame upon her family. This is when Zoya slaps Parvez who had actually fallen in love with him.

4. When slapped in Band Baaja Baaraat

After their wedding event being successful, Shruti (Anushka) and Bittoo (Ranveer) celebrate the night and end up sleeping with each other. Later, Bittoo behaves weird but Shruti realizes that she has fallen in love with him. She tries to convince herself as for Bittoo it was only one night. Later they fight and that is when Shruti slaps Bittoo and tells him that grow up and stop believing that she would actually marry someone else just to take revenge on him because he wasn’t in love with her.

5. When Rani Mukerji slapped in Chalte Chalte:

Raj (SRK) starts doubting that his wife Priya (Rani) has an extra-marital affair with her friend and former fiancé Sameer (Jas Arora) and starts behaving weird and forces Priya to leave him and get married to Sameer and that is when Priya slaps Raj because there is nothing between her and Sameer.

6. When slapped Imran Khan in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

Kush (Imran) realizes his love for Dimple (Katrina) after her engagement with his brother Luv (Ali Zafar) and proposes to Dimple. Dimple who also loves Kush at first gets happy when he proposes her but then she realizes that she is engaged and slaps Kush.

