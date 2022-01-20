Anushka Sharma keeps up with her 'sweaty selfie' series from South Africa and her radiant glow is enviable

Over the past few days, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been in the headlines post the Indian skipper announced his decision to step down as the captain of the team. While India Vs South Africa series is still on and One Day matches have begun, Anushka continues to be with Virat in South Africa. As she spends time in South Africa, Anushka has been sweating it out at the gym and after every productive session, she has been sharing a 'sweaty selfie'. Keeping this up, on Thursday too, Anushka added to the series.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared a gorgeous selfie whilst capturing the view of Cape Town in the background. In the photo, the Chakda 'Xpress actress could be seen covered in sweat on her face. However, the charming smile on her face proved that her session of workout turned out to be productive. Flaunting her flawless glowing in a sleeveless tie-dye top and purple tights, Anushka added the 'Sweaty Selfie' sticker to her photo. Her last few selfies also left fans impressed with her radiant glow.

Have a look:

Anushka recently penned a long note on Virat stepping down from captaincy after 7 years and left the internet in awe of their bond. In her note, Anushka recalled how MS Dhoni, Virat and she had chatted together when Kohli was appointed the captain back in 2014. She also called Virat 'limitless' in her heartwarming note.

On the work front, after a 3-year break from work, Anushka is all set to return to acting with the Netflix film Chakda 'Xpress. The teaser of the same was launched a few weeks ago and fans of the actress were left excited. In the film, Anushka will be seen playing a character inspired by Former Indian Women Cricketer, Jhulan Goswami.

