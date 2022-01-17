Anushka Sharma kicks off her Monday with workout and posts her 'sweaty selfie'

Anushka Sharma won hearts with her recent post on hubby Virat Kohli. The actress had penned down a heartfelt note for him after he announced his decision of stepping down as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team for test matches. Right from fans to celebrities, all have praised the actress for supporting him. Virat, on Saturday, took to his social media handle and wrote that everything comes to a halt at some stage. Well, today, Anushka took to her Instagram stories and shared a sweaty selfie.

Anushka is seen wearing a white T-shirt and lying on the bed while taking the picture. Her face is glowing as there is sweat visible on her face. She has only captioned it as ‘Sweaty Selfie’. The actress is a fitness freak and always prefers a healthy lifestyle. On Sunday, she had shared another set of pictures with Virat and wrote, “I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership. But I’m more proud of the growth you achieved within you.”

Kohli quit as Test Captain on Saturday, a day after India's 1-2 defeat to South Africa in a three-match red-ball series.

Take a look at the picture here:

The actress had recently shared the teaser of her upcoming sports drama Chakda 'Xpress. She will be playing the role of Jhulan Goswami. In the teaser, Anushka is seen walking in full swing wearing the Indian jersey.

