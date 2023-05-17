Anushka Sharma lands in trouble for taking bike ride without a helmet; Actress gets fined: Report

Actress Anushka Sharma has been hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons. Recently, she was seen ditching her car and taking a bike ride with her bodyguard after a roadblock. The paparazzi caught her taking the ride to reach her work location faster. However, after her video was shared online, netizens were quick to point out that she wasn't wearing a helmet. Even her bodyguard didn't wear a helmet. Netizens tagged Mumbai Police and the latter even responded to the same. Now, according to the latest report, Mumbai Police fined Anushka for taking a bike ride without a helmet.

Anushka Sharma lands in trouble

Anushka was seen sitting on a bike with her bodyguard Sonu Shaikh. According to Times Now, Mumbai Traffic Police has imposed Rs 10,500 on the rider (Sonu Shaikh). They have also issued a challan under Sec 129/194, Sec 5/180 & Sec 3(1)18. The report suggests that Mumbai Traffic Police confirmed that the rider paid the fine of Rs 10,500. Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan, who was also seen taking a lift from an unknown person, might be fined by the officials.

Earlier, he shared a picture with fans and revealed how he took a bike ride to reach his work location faster to avoid traffic jams. He wrote, "Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to the location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner." Social media users noticed that even he wasn't wearing a helmet and tagged Mumbai Police. Later, Big B clarified on his blog that he didn't break any rules.

He wrote, "The fact of the matter is that this is on location shoot on the street of Mumbai .. It is Sunday .. formal permission taken for shoot at a lane in Ballard Estate .. permission sought for Sunday because all offices are shut and there is no public or traffic ..One lane in the region BLOCKED off by Police permission for shoot .. the lane barely 30-40 meters .. The dress I wear is my costume for the film." He added that he was just ‘fooling around’ by getting on the bike of a crew member and that they weren’t actually going anywhere, but rather gave the impression that they traveled on the bike to save time.

